GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver has died after a collision along an Upstate roadway Sunday evening.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office first confirmed they were investigating the collision in the northeastern part of the county. South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash along Pink Dill Mill Road happened around 6:40 p.m., near the intersection with SC-14.
SCHP later provided details on how the crash happened. Troopers say the driver behind the wheel of a Toyota was traveling east on the highway when the car went off the right side of the road, hitting a ditch and culvert before overturning.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car, passing away on scene. Their identity has not been released as of writing.
