LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an accident on August 3 turned fatal after one of the drivers involved passed away at the hospital Saturday.
Troopers say the accident took place around 4 p.m. on Neely Road near Waterloo. A 2012 Kia sedan, transporting a driver and two juveniles, was traveling west on the roadway when it reportedly drifted left of center.
SCHP said the driver lost control and was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet pick-up truck traveling east on Neely Ferry Road. The driver and a juvenile passenger in the truck, along with all three occupants of the Kia, were transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital by EMS.
Unfortunately, troopers say the driver of the Kia succumbed to their injuries on August 8 at the hospital. Their identity has not yet been released.
