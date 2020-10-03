SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway patrol said they have located and charged the driver involved in a fatal hit-and run in Spartanburg County.
Troopers said the crash happened Friday at approximately 11:10 p.m. on SC 11 near Harvey Gosnell Road.
According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a moped was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle, believed to be a white Chevrolet 1500 series pickup or Tahoe.
Troopers said 57-year-old Randall David Price was located and has been charged with leaving the scene of death. Price is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center. During a hearing on Sunday, October 4, he was denied bond.
The coroner's office eventually identified the victim as 27-year-old Dalton Lee Taylor. The office said he claimed no permanent address but split time with relatives in both Campobello and Greer. He died of blunt force trauma to the torso.
Troopers said this collision still remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol MAIT team.
Dalton's family has launched a GoFundMe for funeral expenses. Click here to donate.
