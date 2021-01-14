PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says an SUV driver died after a collision with a pickup truck Thursday afternoon.
SCHP says it happened around 2:14 p.m. along SC-186 near Rhymes Lane, three miles north of Pickens. Troopers say the a 2001 Honda CR-V was traveling east on the highway while the driver of a 2008 Toyota Tundra traveling south on Rhymes Lane. Per troopers, the driver of the Tundra disregarded a stop sign, hitting the CR-V on the driver's side. This caused the CR-V to overturn and eject the driver from the SUV.
The driver of the CR-V was not wearing a seat belt and passed away on scene. As of writing, the coroner's office has not identified this driver.
The Tundra driver was wearing a seat belt, but transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
There were no other occupants in either vehicle, per troopers.
