Belton, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a fatal collision just south of Belton.
According to the SCHP, the driver was being pursued at the time by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. The highway patrol says the sheriff's office was trying to stop the vehicle at the time for a traffic violation.
Troopers say the car was traveling south on Cherokee Road when it ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies were initially trying to stop the driver in Belton for reckless driving. The sheriff's office says the suspect fled, but deputies did not engage in a pursuit. They did however locate the vehicle after it crashed.
Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and died on scene.
At this time, the identity of the driver has not been released by the coroner's office.
We'll update as soon as we have more information.
