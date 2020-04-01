Collision on Augusta Road near Waycross Church Road in Greenville County

Collision on Augusta Road near Waycross Church Road in Greenville County

 (FOX Carolina/ April 1, 2020)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating a collision that unfolded Wednesday evening.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened around 10 p.m. on Augusta Road, near Waycross Church Road. The investigation is still underway.

Initial details released by SCHP says the driver of a 2012 Honda was driving north on Augusta Road, but at some point ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. While the driver was wearing a seat belt, they were ejected and died on scene.

SCHP is still investigating. As of writing, the coroner's office has not named the driver.

