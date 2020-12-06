GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol says it is investigating an fatal single car accident that occurred late Sunday morning.
The driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling east on Fork Shoals Rd. when the car ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, according to troopers. The victim was wearing a seat belt, says SCHP.
The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The identity of the victim is not yet known.
Stay tuned for updates.
