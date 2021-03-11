CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said a driver has died after a Honda Accord crashed in Cherokee County.
The wreck happened along US 221 near Dove Ridge Lane, about a mile from Chesnee.
Troopers said the 2016 Accord was headed south when the sedan ran off the road, struck a tree, and then overturned. The driver was entrapped in the vehicle after the crash and passed away at the scene.
The coroner has identified the deceased driver as Flay Ronald Lovelace of Forest City.
Coroner Dennis Fowler said evidence at the crash site revealed the crash occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday but was not discovered until the property owner found the wreckage Thursday morning.
“There was no indication the driver attempted to apply his breaks raising question as to whether he suffered a medical condition prior to the collision," Fowler said in a news release. "An autopsy will be performed Friday morning to assist with my investigation. Lovelace, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene."
