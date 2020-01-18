SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is investigating a collision that unfolded early Saturday evening.
South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed the collision unfolded around 4:43 p.m. on McAbee Road, near Partridge Street. Coroner Rusty Clevenger later confirmed the office was responding.
SCHP later provided more details as to what happened. According to troopers, the driver of a 1994 Jeep was traveling west on McAbee Road when they ran off the left side of the road at first, before losing control and crossing over to leave the right side of the road. The Jeep hit a utility pole and then overturned.
Troopers note the driver was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the driver.
