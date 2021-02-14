ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Sunday evening collision along an Upstate roadway was confirmed fatal by state troopers.
Coroner Don McCown confirms to FOX Carolina he was on the scene of the collision along Dobbins Bridge Road near the intersection with Meadowood Drive. A check of the South Carolina Highway Patrol live collision tracking tool confirmed that troopers had also been summoned to the scene, just before 8 p.m.
SCHP later confirmed the crash involved only one vehicle: a 1998 GMC pickup that was driving west on Dobbins Bridge Road. Troopers say the truck went off the right side of the road and hit a tree. They also said the driver was the only occupant of the truck.
Troopers noted the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time, and was trapped inside. Crews extricated the driver, who had died on the scene.
As of writing, McCown has not identified the driver.
