LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver is dead after hitting a tree while driving Friday evening.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says the single-car collision unfolded around 8:15 p.m. on SC-252, near Lamplight Drive and about 5 miles east of Ware Shoals. Troopers say the driver of a 2006 Acura sedan was traveling west on the highway, but drove off of the right side of the road. However, the driver then steered the car over the center line and off the left side, striking a tree.
SCHP says the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time and died on scene. That person has not yet been identified by the Laurens County Coroner's Office.
Troopers are still investigating the collision. Stay tuned for updates.
