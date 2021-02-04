LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol along with the Laurens County Coroner's Office were called to a crash outside of Cross Hill Wednesday evening.
According to troopers, the accident happened around 7:45 p.m. along S.C. 39 near Watts Bridge Road.
Troopers tell us the driver of a 2001 Volkswagen was traveling south when they ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then ran off the left side of the road striking a tree.
Unfortunately we're told the driver of the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt and died in the crash.
The coroner's office has yet to identify the victim. Highway patrol says the crash remains under investigation by their MAIT unit.
