SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says they're investigating a collision that brought traffic on I-85 to a standstill Sunday night.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says the collision unfolded around 6:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes near exit 63, which takes drivers to Duncan via SC-290. Motorists who weren't caught in the initial jam were directed by troopers to take Exit 66 toward US-29 as an alternate route, according to SCDOT camera feeds.
A feed from the scene of the crash showed a major response with all lanes of southbound traffic blocked for nearly two hours.
Just after 10 p.m., SCHP released more details about the collision. According to troopers, the driver of a Chevrolet sedan was stopped in traffic in the southbound lanes of the interstate when they were hit from behind by a Toyota sedan. After that collision, both cars each hit two more cars, totaling six cars involved in this scene.
Both sedan drivers were wearing seat belts, but the driver of the Chevrolet sedan was entrapped and had to be mechanically extracted. Sadly, that driver died on the scene.
Shortly after SCHP released their details, the coroner's office named the driver who died: Paul Dane Swick of Blacksburg. The office notes a forensic exam will be performed Monday.
All other parties involved in the collision suffered minor injuries.
Just got back from DC. Caught this mess coming home. Exit 66 is our exit anyway. Sorry for those ahead of us.
