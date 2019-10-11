PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorist is dead and a passenger facing life-threatening injuries after a single-car collision in Pickens County.
SCHP says the collision unfolded around 6:20 p.m. on Friday on Rices Creek Road. Troopers say the driver of the car, identified by the Pickens County coroner as 28-year-old Robert Paul Spangler of Liberty, ran off the right side of the road and over-corrected, causing it to careen off the left side and strike a tree. This then caused the car to catch fire.
Spangler passed away on scene, while the passenger was taken to a hospital via Life Flight for their injuries.
The collision remains under investigation.
