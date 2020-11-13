GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner's Office is responding to a collision in Gray Court that happened Thursday night.
South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the collision happened around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of Main Street and E. Mill Street.
Troopers tell us a 2006 Chevy SUV had been involved in an earlier collision on SC 14, Main Street in Gray Court, which disabled the vehicle.
According to highway patrol, a 2009 Dodge was traveling east on SC 14 and struck the Chevy as the driver of the Chevy was exiting the vehicle.
We're told the driver of the Chevy died on scene, while the driver of the Dodge was taken to the hospital.
The collision remains under investigation by the SCHP MAIT team and the Laurens County Coroner's Office. We'll update as we learn more information.
