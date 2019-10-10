GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers said they are investigating after a school bus was struck by a car Thursday afternoon.
Troopers said the bus was trying to turn left onto Augusta Road off Donaldson Road when it was struck by a car
The driver in the car was injured and taken to the hospital.
The only person on the bus was the driver, and troopers said the bus driver was not hurt.
Greenville County Schools' spokesperson Beth Brotherton later released this statement:
A Greenville County Schools bus was hit at the intersection of Donaldson and Augusta Roads at approximately 1:45pm. Initial reports to our dispatchers indicate that the driver of the car ran a red light. There were no students on board. Our driver is not injured.
Troopers have not yet said if charges will be filed.
The crash happened just before 1:45 p.m.
MORE NEWS - Upstate fifth grader airlifted to hospital after injury on school playground left him non-responsive, school district says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.