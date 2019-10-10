bus crash.JPG

School bus crash on Augusta Rd at Donaldson Rd (FOX Carolina/ Oct. 10, 2019)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers said they are investigating after a school bus was struck by a car Thursday afternoon.

Troopers said the bus was trying to turn left onto Augusta Road off Donaldson Road when it was struck by a car

The driver in the car was injured and taken to the hospital.

The only person on the bus was the driver, and troopers said the bus driver was not hurt.

Greenville County Schools' spokesperson Beth Brotherton later released this statement:

A Greenville County Schools bus was hit at the intersection of Donaldson and Augusta Roads at approximately 1:45pm. Initial reports to our dispatchers indicate that the driver of the car ran a red light. There were no students on board. Our driver is not injured.

Troopers have not yet said if charges will be filed.

The crash happened just before 1:45 p.m.

