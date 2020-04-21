ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of a kubota vehicle was transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after colliding with a car in Anderson County.
Troopers say the accident occurred around 12:13 p.m. on Harbin Drive.
They say the driver of the kubota, similar to a gator, was crossing Highway 187 when they were hit on the left side by a car. The operator was ejected and taken to the hospital.
The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Trooper say that there are no charges right now.
