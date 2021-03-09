GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Coroner's Office said one person has died in a crash that happened in Taylors.
According to SC Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 9:31 p.m. on East Main Street near St. Mark Road.
Troopers said two people on motorcycles were traveling east on East Main Street. One of the motorcycle drivers crossed the center lane, attempting to pass, got back into the east bound lane and struck the other motorcycle. Both motorcycles spilled into the roadway. Then, troopers said, the motorcycle that was attempting to pass the other one, went back across the center line and was struck by a car head on.
Troopers said the driver hit by the car was pronounced dead on scene.
The coroner's office has not identified the victim at this time.
