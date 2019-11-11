GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A driver has passed away after an accident in Greenville on Monday night, according to Highway Patrol.
One mile north of Marietta, along Marked Beech Road, the driver ran off the side of the road, struck a ditch and a tree, and unfortunately passed away on scene, troopers say.
The accident happened just before 9 p.m.
No other vehicles were involved.
