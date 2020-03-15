GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver passed away while driving along Clem Road early Sunday night.
According to troopers, the driver was operating a 2015 Honda Accord and traveling west along the roadway when troopers say they veered off the right side of the road.
The car reportedly hit a fence, and several trees. Unfortunately, the driver passed away on scene. Their identity has not yet been released.
SCHP says the single-vehicle accident remains under investigation.
MORE NEWS:
After NC gov. shuts down K-12 schools for two weeks, WNC schools activate distance learning plans
Walmart shortens its hours and stores across America close their doors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.