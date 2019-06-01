ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A collision took place on May 20th has been determined as fatal on account of the driver passing away today, troopers say.
The SUV was traveling south on Manse Jolly Road, when it went of the left side of the road, and struck a power pole. The driver was ejected, troopers say.
The driver was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to those injuries days later on June 1st.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.