OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says charges are pending after a driver ran off the road, and hit a home's front porch Wednesday afternoon. 

According to troopers, the accident took place around 12:02 p.m. along Knox Road near Jones Kinder Drive. 

They say a driver was traveling south on Knox Road when they ran off the left side of the roadway - striking a mailbox and a porch. 

The driver was transported to a local hospital. Their condition remains unknown. 

At this time, troopers say charges are pending. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates. 

