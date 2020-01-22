OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says charges are pending after a driver ran off the road, and hit a home's front porch Wednesday afternoon.
According to troopers, the accident took place around 12:02 p.m. along Knox Road near Jones Kinder Drive.
They say a driver was traveling south on Knox Road when they ran off the left side of the roadway - striking a mailbox and a porch.
The driver was transported to a local hospital. Their condition remains unknown.
At this time, troopers say charges are pending. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
