Walhalla, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash that killed a driver on Wednesday night.
Troopers say the accident happened about a quarter of a mile south of Walhalla near South Abbott Road around 11:23 p.m.
According to the highway patrol, the victim was traveling in a 1998 Dodge pickup west on Coffee Road when they say the victim ran off the left side of the road and struck a ditch overturning the vehicle.
Troopers say the victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene.
Currently we're awaiting the coroner to release the victim's identity and we'll update as soon as we know more.
