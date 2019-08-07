GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A fatal three vehicle collision has left a roadway blocked along Wade Hampton Boulevard and Watson Road, officials reported Tuesday evening.
Highway Patrol reported the wreck just before 8 p.m. Wade Hampton Fire Department also responded.
Upon investigation, troopers found that the three vehicle collision was caused by a suspected intoxicated driver.
The two vehicles were stopped at the stop light when the third driver hit both of them from behind, troopers say.
The driver of each vehicle was injured, all of which were transported to the hospital.
One vehicle passenger, who was in the car that was at a stop, died shortly afterward in the hospital. Their identify has not been released yet.
The suspected intoxicated driver will face charges for felony DUI resulting in death. Their identity has not been released at this time.
The incident is under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.
