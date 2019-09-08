LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver towing a camper died after a collision on I-26 Sunday afternoon.
SCHP says the collision unfolded in the westbound lanes of the interstate around 1:40 p.m., when the driver of the 2003 Ford F-250 towing the camper changed lanes from left to right near exit 60. However, another driver in a 2019 Buick SUV also made the same lane change at the same time, causing both to make contact.
At that point, troopers say both drivers lost control and traveled off of the right side of the road, but the truck overturned. The driver of the truck was pronounced dead on the scene.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts. The driver of the SUV was not injured or entrapped.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office has not released the identity of the truck driver.
SCHP's live collision tracker website indicates the collision site is still active as of 8:30 p.m. A FOX Carolina viewer reported that traffic was still backed up for several hours on the interstate.
