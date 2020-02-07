MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers with the NC Highway patrol said two drivers were killed when their cars collided in a wrong-way crash Thursday evening.
Troopers said the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on the US 221 Bypass.
Troopers said Charles Bradfield, 73, of Newland, NC was traveling the wrong way, north in the southbound lane, when he struck a vehicle being driven by Andrew Crawford, 40, of Marion.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers do not believe either driver was impaired.
