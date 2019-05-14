GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers said a dump truck driver received multiple citations after his truck crashed and caught fire alongside I-85 in Spartanburg County.
The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on I-85 N near Exit 60.
Troopers said the driver, a 40-year-old man, was ejected when the dump truck ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
The driver was charged with operating an uninsured vehicle, too fast for conditions, and seatbelt violation.
