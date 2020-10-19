Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are reporting a crash along I-85 southbound in Spartanburg County that blocked the roadway and backed up traffic for miles.
Troopers say the crash happened on I-85 southbound around 5:33 a.m. We're told the crash happened near the 81 southbound mile marker, just just past Battleground Road and before Gossett Road.
Troopers are not reporting injuries involved with the crash, but say the roadway was blocked as crews worked to clear the crash. We're told the roadway cleared around 6:48 a.m., but traffic reporter Chris Scott says the backup was almost five miles long at that time.
Chris says if you are headed southbound from Gaffney, you may want to take Highway 29 through Cowpens then make your way back to I-85 southbound anywhere after Gossett Road.
Right now traffic is moving again, but slowly according to Chris.
