Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers are asking the public for help tracking down a vehicle that struck a woman and did not stop.
The deadly collision happened on March 26 in Greenwood.
According to the coroner's office, Shantay Shenise Crawford, 32, of Phoenix Street in Greenwood was struck while walking on Highway 34 at Sherard Road.
The Highway patrol reported the accident happened around 6:20 a.m.
Troopers said a 2011 Chevy SUV struck Crawford. That driver stopped, but another, yet unidentified vehicle, also struck the woman in the roadway.
Trooper said the second driver did not stop.
Troopers said Friday that efforts to identify the second vehicle have been unsuccessful and are asking anyone with information to contact SCHP.
Crawford's family also released photos her on Friday in hopes of generating more information.
