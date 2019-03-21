Abbeville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday night, troopers with the South Carolina Highway patrol were called to the scene of a fatal collision where a person was entrapped in a vehicle.
According to troopers, the victim was traveling west on Asheville Highway approximately 5.7 miles north of Abbeville when their vehicle ran off the left side of the road striking a tree near Old Landfill Road.
Troopers say the victim was driving a 1997 Chevy Tahoe and was wearing their seatbelt, but despite that, died on scene after being trapped in the vehicle.
At this time the coroner has not identified the victim of the crash.
We'll update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.