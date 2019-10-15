PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A collision has left the roadway blocked along Farrs Bridge Road and Dorr Circle in Pickens County, Tuesday evening, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Injuries have been reported by troopers, but details were not immediately given on the severity.
The collision was reported just after 5:30 p.m.
Officials are on scene rerouting traffic and asking drivers to avoid the area, if possible.
