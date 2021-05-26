GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that troopers responded on Wednesday to the scene of a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday.
According to a release from SCHP, one person died while operating a motorcycle near Garrison Rd. Troopers say the driver ran off the right side of the road way and struck a ditch. Highway Patrol says that the driver was ejected and passed away at the scene, but was not discovered until Wednesday at around 1:40pm
SCHP says that the victim was not wearing a helmet during the incident.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed that it has been called to the area of Garrison Rd. near Woodville Rd.
The victim has not yet been identified as of this writing.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
