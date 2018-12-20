GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers said they are trying to reunite a bag of toys found on the side of the road with its owner.
A spokesman for the SCHP said a trooper found the bag near I-385 and Woodruff Road.
Anyone who lost a bag of toys in this area is asked to call the SCHP at 864-241-1000
Callers will be asked to identify what’s in the bag.
