PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a collision along 109 Gillespie Drive just after midnight on Wednesday.
109 Gillespie Drive is also home to the Yokohama Industries America manufacturing plant.
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene as well as the Fort Hill Natural Gas Authority.
Troopers have not reported any injuries, but did confirm a vehicle did hit a gas line.
