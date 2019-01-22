SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County dispatch said deputies are assisting the South Carolina Highway Patrol with a manhunt following a collision on Rocky Creek Road in Simpsonville.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol initially reported a collision on Rocky Creek Road in Simpsonville Tuesday evening.
According to troopers, the accident took place around 6:23 p.m. on Rocky Creek Road near Feaster Road and Bagwell Road.
Troopers said the driver of a 2006 Ford-350 was traveling North on Rocky Creek when it crossed the middle line and hit a 2003 Infiniti SUV head on.
The driver of the SUV and their two passengers were seatbelted, but unfortunately injured. The driver was entrapped and needed mechanical assistance to be extracted.
All three were transported to the hospital.
The driver of the Ford fled on foot. It is unclear whether they were injured in the crash or not.
Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they and troopers were conducting a manhunt for the driver.
Deputies had a perimeter set up around Rocky Creek Road and White Marsh Avenue. K9 units and a helicopter are involved in the search, Bolt said.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
