Fountain Inn, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol have confirmed they are on scene of an accident involving a school bus and a tractor trailer.
The accident happened around 8:14 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Troopers say that the accident occurred along I-385 northbound at the 23 mile marker.
Troopers say both vehicles were traveling north on I-385 in the right hand lane. According to the highway patrol the bus began to slow down and was struck in the rear by the tractor trailer. Both vehicles only suffered minor damage.
According to the school district, the bus driver was trying to pull into the emergency lane to stop because an alarm was sounding inside the bus.
The Greenville County School District released the following statement:
A Greenville County Schools bus carrying fifteen students from Bryson Middle School and Hillcrest High School was rear ended by a tractor trailer this morning on Interstate 385 Northbound near the Highway 418 exit. The school bus was hit while the driver was pulling into the emergency lane because a buzzer was sounding inside the bus. It appears the tractor trailer was following too close and was unable to come to a complete stop in time. The damage to the bus is minor and there are no injuries on board. Students have been transported to school either by their guardian or another bus.
Troopers and the school district say no one was hurt in the accident and all 15 students were taken to their respective school.
According to the highway patrol, the driver of the tractor trailer was cited with driving too fast for conditions.
