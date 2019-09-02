Closures (6).jpg

(FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol have begun the process of shutting down I-26 eastbound moving toward Charleston in order to facilitate the evacuation or residents along the coast. 

On Sunday, Governor Henry McMaster issued a mandatory evacuation for residents in all eight counties of the state's coastal regions. 

Troopers say all lanes of I-26 will reversed beginning at noon on Monday to help people evacuate more easily. 

Shortly after 7 a.m. troopers tweeted that the process of closing I-26 eastbound began in Columbia at I-77 and would continue moving east towards Charleston. 

We'll continue to update as troopers and officials with the SCDOT release information. 

Related: Gov. McMaster issues mandatory evacuation in certain coastal counties

Governor McMaster requests federal emergency declaration ahead of Hurricane Dorian 

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.