(FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol have begun the process of shutting down I-26 eastbound moving toward Charleston in order to facilitate the evacuation or residents along the coast.
On Sunday, Governor Henry McMaster issued a mandatory evacuation for residents in all eight counties of the state's coastal regions.
Troopers say all lanes of I-26 will reversed beginning at noon on Monday to help people evacuate more easily.
Shortly after 7 a.m. troopers tweeted that the process of closing I-26 eastbound began in Columbia at I-77 and would continue moving east towards Charleston.
* TRAFFIC ALERT **TROOPERS HAVE BEGUN THE PROCESS OF CLOSING I-26 EASTBOUND, BEGINNING AT I-77 MOVING EAST TOWARD CHARLESTON IN ANTICIPATION OF 12 P.M. EVACUATION / LANE REVERSAL. TRAFFIC IS BEING DIVERTED ONTO I-77 NORTHBOUND. pic.twitter.com/6UaP0xoXaW— SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) September 2, 2019
We'll continue to update as troopers and officials with the SCDOT release information.
Related: Gov. McMaster issues mandatory evacuation in certain coastal counties
Governor McMaster requests federal emergency declaration ahead of Hurricane Dorian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.