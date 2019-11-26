SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Troopers are investigating a collision along Highway 221, this evening.
The collision was reported around 6 p.m.
Injuries have been reported at this time. The roadway is partially blocked while crews respond to the scene.
FOX Carolina has reached out for more information.
