GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers said they are investigating a hit-and-run on Anderson Road in Greenville County Thursday night after a man was struck while riding a bicycle.
Troopers said the vehicle that struck the man did not stop.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.
A description of the vehicle sought in the case is not yet available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.