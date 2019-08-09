WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers said two people were taken to the hospital after a propane truck and an SUV collided in Oconee County.
It happened around 11:40 a.m. on Highway 11 at Levi Lane.
Troopers said a 2019 Dodge SUV didn't stop for a stop sign and pulled out in front of a Blossman Propane truck.
Drivers from both vehicles are expected to recover.
Troopers said the driver of the SUV, a Simpsonville man, will be cited for disregarding a stop sign in the case.
