Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say downed power lines that were blocking both lanes of travel on I-85 have now been removed and the interstate is open again.
Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, the highway patrol closed I-85 in Cherokee County due to a downed line.
According to troopers, I-85 was blocked in both the northbound and southbound lanes due to a power line in the roadway at the 101 mile marker.
This closure was in the area of Blacksburg Highway.
Officials told drivers to expect delays as crews work to clear the power lines.
Detours were in place. Drivers traveling south need to take exit 102 to US-29 to SC-329 and back to I-85. Drivers traveling north need to take exits 96 and 100 to US-29 to SC-5 and back to I-85.
