SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that a portion of I-26 Westbound was blocked due to a tractor trailer accident, but is back open Saturday afternoon.
Troopers say the accident happened near Exit 40 around 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
No injuries were reported.
A detour was in place for travelers in the area.
