Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety closed both directions if I-26 Tuesday morning after they say multiple cars collided with debris in the roadway.
According to troopers, around 8:44 a.m., an above ground utility line running across I-26 was accidently pulled down by road construction crews working on the interstate.
Troopers say this resulted in multiple vehicles colliding with the line and debris in the roadway.
Troopers say both directions were shut down while crews worked to remove the debris and line from the roadway.
We're told no one was hurt during the incident and as of 10:30 a.m., the roadway is back open.
More news: Voters head to the polls today to decide races with nationwide, state and local implications
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.