Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Traffic is moving again on I-85 after troopers say a downed tree blocked I-85, backing up traffic for miles.
According to troopers, the tree was reported just after 6 a.m. at the 32 southbound mile marker, just before the Easley Highway exit.
All of the southbound lanes of travel were blocked. SCDOT crews arrived on scene and cleared the tree.
Just before 8 a.m. traffic began moving again.
