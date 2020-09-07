BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said Monday evening that all lanes of I-85 South are back open after a wreck involving two tractor trailers.
The wreck happened near mile marker 100 and involved a diesel spill.
Traffic was being detoured at mile marker 102 onto US 29 and back to I-85 near mile marker 100, but just before 7 p.m., troopers announced that the lanes were back open and the detour was no longer in place.
Troopers have not yet released further details on the crash or if anyone was hurt.
MORE NEWS - Officials need help locating missing Haywood County teenager
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.