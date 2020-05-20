Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are reporting a downed tree on Interstate 85, bringing traffic to a standstill.
According to troopers, the tree was reported just after 6 a.m. at the 32 southbound mile marker, just before the Easley Highway exit.
We're told at this time all lanes of southbound travel are blocked. SCDOT is enroute to clear the tree.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
More news: Flash Flood Warnings span several counties
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.