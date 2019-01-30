HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in Henderson County said two bodies were found inside a car retrieved from Lake Summit on Wednesday.
Deputies said the vehicle was found in the water around the 1800 block of South Lake Summit Road.
Troopers said they received a call just after 9 a.m. that a car may have run off the road into the lake. They arrived to find tire tracks and other signs a car may have went into the water.
At this time, troopers say it appears the collision may have occurred Tuesday afternoon, and law enforcement was not notified until Wednesday morning.
Troopers then called out the Henderson County rescue team, who located the vehicle and began working to hoist it from the water.
The 1997 Toyota was upside down when crews pulled it out of the water.
Troopers later identified the driver as 18-year-old Horacio Jesus Sanchez Visoso of Flat Rock, North Carolina. His passenger was identified as 19-year-old William Antonio Franco Rubio, also of Flat Rock.
The crash remains under investigation.
