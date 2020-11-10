Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Buncombe County.
Troopers say the accident happened around 10:36 p.m., November 6, near Paint Fork Road.
NCDPS says a pedestrian, later identified as 39-year-old Christopher Phillips from Barnardsville, was hit while walking along the shoulder of NC 197.
Troopers don't have a make or model of the vehicle, but say it was traveling west on NC 197 when it struck Phillips who died following the crash.
Anyone with information about the collision should contact the North Carolina State Highway Patrol at 828-298-4252 or *HP from a cell phone.
More news: Asheville Police: Suspect climbs in drive-thru window to assault McDonalds employee, employee stabs attacker who then flees
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.