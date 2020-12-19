LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says only one driver had to be transported to a hospital in an incident that involved four different cars on a Laurens County road Saturday evening, while an infant child inside the same car avoided injury.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt says the scene unfolded around 6:15 p.m. along SC-14 at the intersection with Friendship Church Road. Bolt says a 2008 GMC van carrying one person inside triggered a domino effect of actions by other drivers.

The GMC van was traveling south on Friendship Church Road when the driver disregarded a stop sign. Bolt says the van did not touch any of the other three cars involved, which included a 2018 Honda Fit, a 2006 Chrysler minivan, and a 2005 Saturn SUV. The Fit, which was traveling west on SC-14, veered left to avoid hitting the GMC van, but sideswiped the Chrysler minivan which was traveling east on SC-14. Behind the Fit was a 2005 Saturn SUV, whose driver Bolt said also chose to veer left to avoid a collision. However, the SUV overturned, and the driver who was not wearing a seat belt was ejected.

The occupants inside the Fit included the driver and a 7-year-old child, both of whom Bolt says were restrained properly. The Chrysler minivan carried four people total inside, all of whom were also restrained properly. While the driver of the Saturn SUV was not wearing a seat belt, SCHP says a 2-year-old child inside was restrained properly and was not hurt.

The incident remains under investigation, but Bolt noted charges were yet to be filed.