ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Crews were out on Liberty Highway in Anderson County Sunday afternoon after a collision at a busy intersection.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident took place 12:56 p.m. where Liberty Highway intersects with Ruhamah Road.
Troopers were reporting injuries. Details on the collision remain unclear.
The scene wrapped up around 2 p.m.
